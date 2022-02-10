Livermore has lost a lifelong resident whose family history connects to the early settlers of the Tri-Valley.
Carl Stebbins passed away on Feb. 4, 2022, just two days after his 95th birthday. He was a descendent of the Holm family, which has been active in the Livermore ranching community since the 1870’s. Carl was the child of Neil Stebbins and Gladys Holm (Benthein) and grew up on the original Holm ranch on Stanley Boulevard and Isabel Avenue.
His childhood was filled with adventures on horseback with his cousins at both the Stanley Boulevard location and the second Holm ranch on Mines Road in the Livermore hills. Carl attended Livermore High School and enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II at the age of 17. His time in the service included stints in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters on a troop transport ship that carried soldiers to and from the Far East and Europe.
After the war Carl attended Cal Poly in San Dimas and then found employment at the Veterans Hospital on Arroyo Road. His next job was as a meter reader for PG&E after which he settled into a 35-year career with Kaiser Sand and Gravel.
He married Iris Murray in 1947 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage until Iris’ passing in 2004. Carl and Iris had three children who survive them: Carla Canter of Redding, Tina Barbera of Livermore and Jon Stebbins of Los Osos. Carl is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Carl was a well-known outdoorsman who enjoyed many years of sailing, water skiing, kayaking, canoeing, motorcycle riding and his greatest passion, bicycle riding. His impressive physical fitness lasted into his nineties as a daily cyclist who owned up to eight bicycles and used them all regularly. Carl was also a meticulous gardener who won numerous Sunset Magazine home gardening awards. Between his outdoor activities in Livermore and his summer cabin on Lake Almanor in Plumas County, Carl was truly an admirer of nature and a fun-loving person who was always active. He spent his last year at the senior care facility known as Quail Garden on J Street in Livermore. This facility was originally St. Paul’s Hospital from the 1920’s until the 1970’s. Incredibly Carl’s wife Iris was the first child born there, and all three of his children were born there. Carl was a part-time groundskeeper on the property for many years. He passed away under the same roof where his wife and children had been born, and on the property where trees that he planted and cared for seventy years ago still grow.
Carl will be remembered for his endless enthusiasm for outdoor activity, his sense of humor and his pure devotion to having fun. When the sun was shining Carl was always outside and happily exploring his surroundings. He lived a long life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him.