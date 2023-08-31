OBIT - Carlos A. Lopez Sr..png

Carlos A. Lopez Sr. attended Monserrat college prep in Cordoba, Argentina. He visited the US in September 1965 on a student visa. Then along with his parents, Antonio and Minerva, Carlos traveled to Canada and they each obtained a resident visa. In October of 1965 he met his intended, Helen Apodaca. In April 1967 Carlos and Helen married. Years later he obtained his US citizenship in 1976.

Carlos Sr. is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Cristina and husband Brian Bukus; son Carlos Lopez Jr. and his wife Melina, five grandchildren: James, Elizabeth, Sandra “Nix”, Celina and Annalise. He leaves behind his sister Marta and husband Felipe Gomez and family; six sisters-in-law; Margaret Gonzalez and family, Jenny Campbell and family, Pauline Dominguez and family, Mary Apodaca, Vicki and spouse Curtis Lindeman and family, and Diana and spouse Len Neuton and family. He is also survived by the families of deceased brothers-in-law Frank Apodaca, Paul Apodaca, Pete Apodaca and Ralph Apodaca, and sisters-in-law Josie Avila and Susie Cruz.