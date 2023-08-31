Carlos A. Lopez Sr. attended Monserrat college prep in Cordoba, Argentina. He visited the US in September 1965 on a student visa. Then along with his parents, Antonio and Minerva, Carlos traveled to Canada and they each obtained a resident visa. In October of 1965 he met his intended, Helen Apodaca. In April 1967 Carlos and Helen married. Years later he obtained his US citizenship in 1976.
Carlos Sr. is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Cristina and husband Brian Bukus; son Carlos Lopez Jr. and his wife Melina, five grandchildren: James, Elizabeth, Sandra “Nix”, Celina and Annalise. He leaves behind his sister Marta and husband Felipe Gomez and family; six sisters-in-law; Margaret Gonzalez and family, Jenny Campbell and family, Pauline Dominguez and family, Mary Apodaca, Vicki and spouse Curtis Lindeman and family, and Diana and spouse Len Neuton and family. He is also survived by the families of deceased brothers-in-law Frank Apodaca, Paul Apodaca, Pete Apodaca and Ralph Apodaca, and sisters-in-law Josie Avila and Susie Cruz.
For several years, Carlos volunteered as a coach for PAL football and little league in Evergreen in San Jose. He was employed at Canteen Co. as a warehouse supervisor for 13 years. In the early 80s at San Jose City College, he received certification in LaserSonics and refrigeration. He later obtained a level 5 status as a security officer. He worked for Alie Barton securities and remained employed with UPS until he retired.
Carlos Sr. And his wife became joint operators of Baskin Robbins for 22 years. They established ownership of two Baskin Robbins: one in Evergreen and one in Willow Glen. They left the business in 2000. He returned to security for five more years and then retired.
Carlos Sr. has proudly served on the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s association; highly serving the Catholic community in the charity capacity. He held a 4th degree level and was titled a Sr. Knight. Carlos lived a full life and is loved and will be remembered for his sense of humor and always having a big smile on his face. His niece Paula mentioned his big smile in her family’s condolence card.
May Carlos Sr. be at peace with the Lord.