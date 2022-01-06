Carmen Garcia, of Livermore, California, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, Dec.16, 2021 at the age of 75. Carmen had a long and full life. She was born in Zacatecas, Mexico and immigrated to the United States in 1962 with her parents and siblings. The family settled in San Francisco and Carmen then attended Samuel Gompers High School. She met Albert Garcia in 1968 while attending Heald College and they married in 1970. They grew their family in 1972 and 1976 with the birth of their daughters.
Carmen had a long career in banking. She was a loyal employee of Wells Fargo Bank and retired from there after 25 years of service. She then worked at the San Mateo Credit Union for an additional seven years before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. She also began volunteering at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in Pleasanton.
She is survived by her husband, Albert; children Mariza (Darren) and Maritez (Willie); her grandchildren Josiah, Jonah, Judah, Johannah, Sean, Seth, Samantha, Jack, and Maddie; and her siblings Ramon, Alfredo, Cecilia, Rodrigo, Martha, Juana and Luis.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Cruz and Guadalupe De La Rosa; and her brother, Salomon De La Rosa.
Carmen was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. She enjoyed being with her family. She and Albert loved travelling, attending concerts, and their special Friday night dinners out. She was a regular attendee at her grandchildren’s team games and recitals. She hosted her family’s large holiday events for decades, and she looked forward to her weekends spent with her sisters and brothers. She leaves behind many other family and friends, and her sweet dog, Daisy.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton. Flowers welcome.