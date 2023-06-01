Carol Ann Musick Wilson, 86, a longtime Livermore resident and artist, died from an untreatable intestinal infarction on May 12, 2023, in Pleasanton, California. In the company of her immediate family, she left earthly challenges behind to meet Christ in Heaven. Carol was a compassionate role model, positively impacting the lives of those she knew and loved.
Carol was born on Oct.18, 1936, in Los Angeles, California. Her childhood included frequent moves throughout many communities in California with longer stays in Red Bluff and Modesto as a teenager.
Besides mining and real estate, Carol’s family was involved with ranching and farming which lent her the opportunity to interact with animals and wildlife from an early age. Carol and her twin sister, Kathy, were known to keep many unconventional pets in the privacy of their room growing up. Carol learned to sew, cook and fish at an early age. Along with her family, church and Sunday school were never missed. Carol excelled in dance, swimming, and water-skiing. Making friends came easily due to her kind nature and frequent moves.
In high school Carol worked part-time at the library, babysat and engaged in fashion modeling. Before graduating from Modesto High School in 1955, Carol competed in rodeo barrel racing, song leading, student government, and was honored to be queen of the Barnyard Stampede as well as Homecoming Queen.
Carol was voted Homecoming Queen again at Fresno Junior College and competed in regional competitions for Miss California. She continued modeling until securing a position in construction support in Santa Ana, California. On a blind date in 1958 she met her future husband, George Wilson. They were married in Modesto on March 22, 1959.
Carol supported George while he was obtaining his undergraduate degree in San Jose. In 1962, daughter Patti was born. The family moved to San Luis Obispo for further education and job opportunities. In 1965, son David was born. Carol loved being a stay-at-home mom and cherished the nearby beach, camping trips and newfound friendships with families her husband taught alongside.
In 1967, the family settled in Livermore, California where George was hired to run the varsity football program at Granada High while teaching technical arts. Carol became instrumental in building a community amongst the faculty, students, coaches, spouses and children. Carol hosted fifth quarter parties, orchestrated banquets and summer barbecues. The Wilson household was a favorite gathering spot of neighborhood children, wayward or injured animals and a steady bevy of friends.
On a whim, Carol felt inspired to capture her toddler son’s image on a canvas. Not having any formal training, she dabbled in oil and became excited about learning more. She took painting lessons locally, branching out to take seminars and classes regionally. She grew in her knowledge and techniques of tole and decorative painting and went on to eventually open an artist studio where she and her partner would teach classes, sell supplies along with finished pieces in Livermore. During the 1970’s, Carol also taught painting for Castro Valley Adult Education and would own The Cottage Faire in Castro Valley and then Dublin. Many of Carol’s students took lessons with her for almost 50 years. She counted them amongst her dearest friends.
At this same time, Carol got involved in The National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters. She traveled throughout the U.S. as an officer and a painter looking to further her talent. She would go on to serve as convention chair of the national convention in San Francisco in 1982.
In the early 1990’s Carol became an adoring grandmother to David, Brett and Chad. Grandchildren brought immense joy to Carol. She delighted in their individual personalities, milestones, encouraging creativity in them from an early age. There was no project too complicated or too messy to embark upon. As soon as they were old enough, scootering over to see Grandma was a top priority whereby the boys enjoyed swimming, painting, baking, constructing, railroading, sculpturing and setting up forts.
Carol would close her shop in 1997 and relocate her students to her newly constructed home art studio. Carol completed consignments of murals for local and regional churches, portraits of people and pets and custom furniture pieces. Her mediums widened and her skill grew as a visual artist employing acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastels, dyes and more.
In 2009, Carol and George celebrated their golden wedding anniversary amongst treasured friends and family. The couple’s dedication to one another would be vital with the loss of their son, David, in 2005 and later stage, health challenges that they each experienced. The couple appreciated elevated travel via air, rail, ship, and sail exploring Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada as well as the eastern seaboard for several decades.
After George’s death, Carol continued to paint, teach, enjoy lunches with her friends and attend small group bible study through her church. She loved to read and spend time with her family, as well as her two cats.
Carol was preceded in death of her husband of 58 years, George Richard Wilson, parents Leslie Raymond Musick and Jesse Katherine Faulkner, her sister Katherine Musick Stiles, her son David McDonald Wilson and brother-in-law David James Wilson.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lynne (Brian) Smylie of Livermore, grandsons: Brett Coleman Smylie of San Francisco, Chad Faulkner Smylie of Los Angeles and David Brown of Livermore, sister-in-law Camilla Wilson (Ken) Scott, of Canby, Oregon, nephews Scott (Wednesday) Wilson of Portland, Oregon and Brett Wilson of Culver City, California. Brother James Edwin (Maxine) Musick, of Davis, California, nephews, James (Lisa) Musick, Davis, California, Jeffrey Musick, Auburn, California, Michael Musick, South Pasadena, California and great-niece, Emilia Wilson, Portland, Oregon.
Gifts-in-kind can be made in Carol’s memory:
St. Jude’s Children Research https://www.stjude.org/donate/
Asbury United Asbury United Methodist Church www.asburylive.org
A celebration of Carol M. Wilson’s life is planned for Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550. For those who cannot attend, a live stream will be available at www.asburylive.org.