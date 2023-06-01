Carol Ann Musick Wilson, 86, a longtime Livermore resident and artist, died from an untreatable intestinal infarction on May 12, 2023, in Pleasanton, California. In the company of her immediate family, she left earthly challenges behind to meet Christ in Heaven. Carol was a compassionate role model, positively impacting the lives of those she knew and loved.

Carol was born on Oct.18, 1936, in Los Angeles, California. Her childhood included frequent moves throughout many communities in California with longer stays in Red Bluff and Modesto as a teenager.