Carol was born Oct. 13, 1941, in Carson City, Nevada, and passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, in Palmdale, California.
She was raised in Livermore and attended Livermore High, class of 1959.
She is survived by her children, Susan Hicks-Veliz of Palmdale, and Robert Hicks of Livermore; her grandchildren, Taryn Dallas-Ridgeway, Robyn Veliz, Michael Veliz, and Amanda Wardlaw; and her great-grandchildren, Wren Wardlaw and Penny Ridgeway. Carol was predeceased by her two sons, Larry Hicks and Tom Dallas.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was loved by many and will be missed by all!