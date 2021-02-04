Carol Bertsch Gordon, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 15, 2021.
Carol was born to Frank and Clarbelle Bertsch in Fargo, North Dakota. She lived in Fremont, California, from 1962 until 2002, when she moved to Livermore to be closer to her children.
Carol was a retired secretary with State Farm Insurance. She loved to sew and quilt and was active in many activities which included her monthly Bunco game and weekly dice and card games until Covid came along and took those away.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Debbie Gordon Eads; son, Mike Gordon (Mary); three grandchildren, Tiffani Schmidt (Bryan), Chris Gordon (Drea), and Stacey Janssen (Greg); six great-grandchildren, Aidan and Gillian Vierra, Bridgette and Scarlett Gordon, and Quinn and Reid Jansse; and many cousins and friends. She was best friends with her caregiver, Kellea Johnson.
Carol is predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Gordon; her parents, and her brother Duane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A private burial will be held at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, where Carol will be buried with her son, Jeff.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when Covid restrictions are lifted.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gordon family.