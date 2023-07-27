OBIT - Carol Brooks Thorsness.jpg

After a long battle with metastatic melanoma, Carol Brooks Thorsness passed away May 13, 2023, at her home in Livermore, California with her loving family by her side.

A teacher, author, artist, and builder, Carol will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and ability to tackle any project, small or large. She was a loving grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend. We will miss her warm smile, practical advice, can-do attitude, and talent for providing the right kind of caring support for any situation.