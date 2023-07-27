After a long battle with metastatic melanoma, Carol Brooks Thorsness passed away May 13, 2023, at her home in Livermore, California with her loving family by her side.
A teacher, author, artist, and builder, Carol will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and ability to tackle any project, small or large. She was a loving grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend. We will miss her warm smile, practical advice, can-do attitude, and talent for providing the right kind of caring support for any situation.
Carol was born on April 11, 1946, in Seattle, Washington to Violet Isabel “Betty” (Watson) and Frank Brooks. She grew up in Santa Barbara, California before attending Oregon State University where she earned her BA in Psychology. While in college, Carol met her future husband, Charles “Chuck” Thorsness. The two were married after their graduation in 1968. Lifelong friends who provided loving support for one another, they just missed celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Soon after their wedding, Carol and Chuck moved to Houston, Texas where Carol taught elementary school. In 1969 they moved to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois for Chuck to attend graduate school, and Carol continued to teach. In March 1973, they had their first son, Adam Thorsness. Later that year, with their baby in the backseat, Chuck and Carol drove across the country to Livermore, California where Chuck took a position at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. They had their second son, Jeremy Thorsness, in November 1974. The family continued to live in Livermore, moving from the Springtown area to Windsor Way before settling into their current home on Orion Court in the late 1970s.
Carol earned a master’s degree in special education at California State University at Hayward (now CSU East Bay) while raising two sons born just 18 months apart. She went on to apply this expertise, paired with her teaching credentials in both elementary and middle school education, throughout her career.
Carol was part of a small, tight-knit team of women who developed and led the Twin Valley Learning Center in Livermore, California from the mid-1970s through the late-1980s. One of the first of its kind, the center provided diagnostic services and custom, individualized learning support for children with learning disorders. At the time, children with dyslexia and other learning disorders often went undiagnosed and unsupported within the school system. The center’s diagnostic team helped students, parents, and teachers understand children’s learning disorders, and the center’s tutors designed and delivered one-on-one programs to help students identify their strengths and overcome learning struggles. As one of the center directors, Carol not only tutored students, but also earned competitive grants and led grassroots fundraising efforts to provide center services and learning support for low-income students. She left the center in the late 1980’s and went on to teach special education at Junction Avenue Middle School, and both special education and honors students at Mendenhall Middle School in Livermore. The center continued to run for more than 40 years, and the group of women who worked together to shape it remained close friends throughout their lives.
After her retirement from teaching, Carol took on a variety of new endeavors. She wrote and published several novels, including the “Big Island ‘Ohana and Flight”; the children’s book, “The Monster Who Lives in the Woods”; and” You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, a novel for young adults. She gardened, painted colorful murals, and created quilts for friends and family.
Carol loved to play cards with her friends and granddaughters. She could often be found playing canasta or bridge, and she competed in the North American Bridge Championships.
Also, an avid home-improver, Carol renovated and tiled at least four bathrooms, two kitchens, and an entire basement for various family members. She painted countless house interiors, and even in the midst of fighting cancer, she rebuilt a patio deck at her house in Livermore just last October.
Over the past several years, Carol and Chuck split their time between Livermore and Kona, Hawai’i. Carol often spoke of Hawai’i as her happy place, where she would snorkel and swim at the Kona pier several mornings a week; play cards with her friends; and enjoy the rolling waves and sunset views from their condo on the beach.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Violet Isabel “Betty” Watson and Frank Brooks, and her brother, Glenn Brooks.
She leaves behind many close friends, as well as her husband, Charles Thorsness; sister, Arline Brooks and her family; two sons and daughter in-laws, Adam Thorsness (Ashley Simons) and Jeremy Thorsness (Tina Wistrom); and four granddaughters, Evelyn Thorsness, Isabel Thorsness, Sierra Simons Thorsness, and Charly Thorsness Simons, who will forever miss their Tu-tu.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that friends take on (and finish – in Carol style!) a new home improvement project or other challenge that might feel a little intimidating, plant a new flower garden, or take extra joy in a weekly card game.
Donations in Carol’s honor to Kahalu’u Education Center (a coral reef protection and education organization in Kona, HI) or Culinary Angels (a local organization that provides meals for families struggling with cancer) are also appreciated.