Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, she always had an interest in the arts. She received her art training at the Art Center College of Design, where she majored in commercial art, advertising and illustration.
She met Bob, her husband of 60 years, while attending the Art Center. He was an industrial design major.
As her family got older, Carol worked for the Valley Times Newspaper in Pleasanton in the graphic design department for eight years. Upon leaving, she joined three art groups, where she jumped into watercolor paintings, winning numerous awards over the years.
Carol and Bob have lived in and enjoyed Pleasanton for over 50 years.
Their daughter, Tracy, and her husband Russ and their two daughters, their families and three great-grandchildren now live in Texas. Their son, Troy, lives close by in Tracy, California.
Per Carol’s request, there will be no services.
Carol D. GaskinsNov. 29, 1938 — July 31, 2022