Carol (best known as Jane) Schnur passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by her loving family in her home of more than 40 years.
She was born in Santa Ana and was the youngest daughter born to Frank and Merle Mason. Jane was raised with her sister Patty in San Carlos. Her favorite childhood memories were summers spent with her family in Clear Lake, California, spending quality time on the lake, and enjoying the outdoors.
Jane graduated with honors from Burlingame High School where she excelled in academics and made many lifelong friends. She went on to attend college where she continued to excel. Shortly thereafter she met her husband John H. Schnur with whom she raised her two children Joni and Kenneth. They lived in the Bay Area for many years before settling down in Livermore, California.
Jane enjoyed a very successful career as a secretary for over 24 years before retiring at the age of 64. It was there she met her fiancé and loving companion Earl Dyke. Jane loved spending quality time with family and friends. She always made any event festive in her special way, and loved cooking and baking much to everyone's enjoyment. She enjoyed all the holidays.
In Jane's retirement years, she dedicated herself to assisting the Hearing Loss Association of America. She supported others, like herself, with long term hearing loss.
Ultimately what Jane loved the most was raising her two children Joni and Kenneth and molding the lives of her granddaughters Joy and Stephanie to which she was most proud. Jane always made time to get together with close friends with whom she made many lifelong memories. Jane was a bright light for so many. She had a great love and passion for all animals. She was always helping those in need and giving them the best life possible. She could always be found relaxing on the couch at the end of the day surrounded by her loyal pets, while watching one of her favorite shows and sipping coffee.
She is most remembered for her beautiful smile that could light up a room and giving constant love and support to family and friends. Jane loved to give more than to receive, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jane is preceded in passing by her parents Frank and Merle Mason; her sister Patty Brown; her uncle Herb and aunt Betty Woodyard; her former spouse John H. Schnur; and fiancé Earl Dyke. Jane is survived by her children Joni Ojeda and Kenneth Schnur (Shelly); granddaughters Joy Albayeros (Enrique) and Stephanie Ojeda (Michael); as well as nieces Pam Perillo and Vicki Mills Rodriguez.
A celebration of life memorial service for Jane will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sunset Community Church, 2200 Arroyo Road, Livermore California.