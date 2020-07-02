Carol K. Pitts

Carol Kellogg Pitts was born in San Francisco on Sept. 27, 1933, and died after a physical decline and a brief illness on June 19, 2020, in Oakland, California. She is survived by her children, Liane Benedict (Welden) and David Pitts (Christine Grosh), and her grandchildren Helen Wheeler (Anthony) and Nora Pitts (Sando Hamilton).
Carol earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Stanford University in 1955, and a master’s degree in 1976 from the California Institute of Asian Studies. She taught classes in the Upanisads, the Bhagavad Gita, Chi-Gong, Tai Chi and meditation. She was co-author of a translation of the Bhagavad-Gita from Sanskrit, served as a mediator for the Alameda County Superior Court in Pleasanton, California, and was involved with restorative justice diversion programs in the East Bay. She was active for many years with the Yoga Society of San Francisco.
Carol was known for her love of family and nature, her gentleness, and her spirituality. She dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice and consistently chose to be kind. She always saw each person as an individual and unique human being.
Carol and her husband, John Pitts, who died June 18, were married for 65 years, and lived in Livermore, California, from 1959 until 2017, when they moved to Piedmont Gardens in Oakland, California.
Private graveside services were held in Monterey, California. There is a memorial page at www.crippenandflynnchapels.com/obituary/carol-pitts, and an online site for reminiscing about Carol and her husband John at www.johnandcarolpitts.online. Memorial donations may be made to Oxfam America, the Oakland Public Education Fund, and Ananda Ashram.