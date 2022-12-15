The blessing of pets and animals is often celebrated on Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis, or on a Sunday near the date.
In this picture, Rev. Carol is blessing a stuffed elephant belonging to a child. Blessings of this type seem endless in their capacity to touch our hearts.
Carol Lee Cook was born on Sept. 3, 1949. She died at home with her beloved cats, Sampson and Julie, on Nov. 17, 2022. She was born at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, to what she described as a “happily bohemian” family. She moved to Minnesota at age 9, then returned to Northern California in 1971, where she earned a master’s degree in psychology and worked for Apple Computer, all the while hearing God call her to ministry.
Carol was involved in high tech writing publications in Silicon Valley. She was a team leader in technical publications in the early days of Apple Computer. Then, she received the "call from God" and responded to God with her whole life. She was ordained an Episcopal deacon at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco in 1990 and as a priest in 1991.
Rev. Carol was one of the first women to be ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church. She served the community for 32 years. Her ordained ministry began with St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto, where her leadership and ministry as a lay person were recognized as priestly and, with the faithful encouragement of her fellow parishioners, led to her ordination. She eventually served as interim rector in that parish. Carol also served at St. Paul's in Walnut Creek, St. Bartholomew's in Livermore, and St. Clare's in Pleasanton.
In retirement, she did supply work, meaning she was clergy on call when others were unavailable. She retired due to eye issues and could not drive at night, but if it was daylight and she could drive to the location, she was there.
Carol always believed that there was no “them,” and instead, it was “We are all in this life together to love and help each other.” Carol loved all of us, especially children, animals, outcasts, and the disenfranchised
Services will be held at St. Clare’s in Pleasanton, at 11 a.m., on Jan. 21. For more details, visit stclarespleasanton.org. Cards and well wishes can be sent to St. Clare’s. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carol’s memory to your local Episcopal Church, your local Humane Society, or to any organization that will make the world a better place. Thank you.