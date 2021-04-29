Carol Lee Hardiman was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Santa Rosa, California, and passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on April 19, 2021.
Carol spent her early years in Santa Rosa, moved to Reno for a brief time, and then settled in the Bay Area, where she attended St Joseph’s School of Nursing in San Francisco. She spent five years as a nurse, working for St Joseph’s in San Francisco and Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek.
In 1957, she married the love of her life, Buster Hardiman. They lived in Danville for 10 years, where they were blessed with six little ones, then together, built their family dream home on Morgan Territory in the foothills of Livermore Valley, with views of the Alameda hills to the east and the Pacific to the west. The family spent many cherished years together here, enjoying the beautiful backyard, sunsets and spending time with friends and loved ones.
Sadly, Buster passed away at the young age of 58, but Carol lovingly took care of their home for the rest of her days, fine tuning her gardens, driving the treacherous Morgan Territory Road in the dark, wind and nasty rain, moving railroad ties by hand and dropping the occasional unwelcome, four-legged intruder with her shotgun when necessary.
Buster and Carol had six children, Charles Kelly Hardiman (Rachel), Charles Christopher Hardiman, Mary Francis Hardiman Johnson (Jeffrey), Charles Patrick Hardiman (Lory) and Paula Hardiman Mazhar (Sean).
She was preceded in death by Christopher’s twin, Lenore Ann Hardiman in 2019. Carol is also mourned by her 10 beautiful grandchildren, Calum Jacobs (Rachel), Shayna Thie (Cody), Kallie Cruz (Esteban), Laurel Hardiman, Robert Hardiman (Alecia), Brooklyn Hardiman, Ben and Jack Mazhar, and Erin and Loren Poindexter McHan.
Carol spent many years volunteering and serving her community. Carol and Christopher were involved with the Rainbows nonprofit program at St Michael’s Church, serving children from broken homes, and for many years, Carol spent her Sunday afternoons after church, providing communion and fellowship to the elderly who were no longer able to attend services.
Carol enjoyed life to the fullest, but nothing was more important than spending time with her family.
Together, they thrived (and seriously competed) on the racquetball and tennis courts and often at the poker table. Carol also loved watching her kids play sports as competition is the hallmark of the Hardiman family. Her home was the gathering spot - she wasn’t really interested in going places - she would much rather have family and friends at her home enjoying music on the piano, shooting pool and laughing until they cried.
She enjoyed gardening and straightening her statues, had a special place for each of her kids on the property and, at the end of the day, nothing was better than sitting in her gorgeous backyard with her rosary and margarita, watching the beautiful sunsets.
As the years passed, life got even sweeter as she was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Marin, Blythe, Maddox, Quinn, Cooper and Wyatt. You could often find Carol sitting in her favorite chair snuggling one of them, smiling from ear to ear.
Due to Covid-19, private funeral services and burial will be held Friday, April 30, at Callaghan Mortuary and St. Michael’s Cemetery in Livermore. A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol at the family home the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carol’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project or Shepherd’s Gate Women's Shelter in Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Hardiman family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.