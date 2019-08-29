Caroline Simon Coffey was born December 26, 1941, in Oakland, Calif. She was the eldest daughter of Emma and Claude Williams. Caroline was named after both of her maternal and paternal grandmothers. She was a beautiful and kind person during her 77 years as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, co-worker, and neighbor. Caroline left this life peacefully, graced with her angel wings March 20, 2019.
Caroline attended Daniel Webster Elementary School, Frick Junior High School, and Castlemont High School in Oakland, and continued her education at San Francisco State University. During high school, she enjoyed synchronized swimming as a member of the Aquadettes, and was also a member of the GAA and Ladies of the Round Table clubs. Outside of school, Caroline was a member of the Oakland chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. In her youth and early adult life, she enjoyed playing tennis (a member of the Arroyo Viejo Tennis Club), was a lifeguard and enjoyed bowling.
Between 1960-1970 Caroline was employed by Insurance Securities, Inc. and Western Union in Oakland, and General Motors Communications in San Leandro, Calif. Between 1970-1999 she served her communities as a dispatcher/911 operator for the Livermore Police Dept. and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Dept.
Caroline married her soulmate, Glenn Coffey, in 1973. She was his “Sunshine” and he was her “Good Looking.” They celebrated over 43 years of wedded bliss until his passing in 2017.
Over the years Caroline enjoyed theater, travel, charity work, socializing with friends and spending time with family.
She was a loving and dedicated parent – ever present for the activities and milestones of her children, who will remember her fondly, not just as “mom” but as coach, cheerleader, den mother, score keeper, confidant, teacher, good Samaritan, volunteer, seamstress/quilter/crafter, decorator, comedian and counselor.
Among her talents and charms, we will miss the homemade Halloween costumes, Danish shortbread Christmas cookies and cheesecake, the stories of her youth, taking tequila shots, the daffodils from the garden, and her amazing patience, wisdom, wit and unconditional love.
Caroline is survived by her children, Karl Stevenson (Midwest City, Okla.), Douglas Stevenson II (Hahira, Ga.), and Wendy Dolstra (Tracy, Calif.); stepdaughters Debbie Peverill (Modesto, Calif.) and Glenda Ross (Sonora, Calif.); 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters Marilyn Malecki (Union City, Calif.) and Darlene Evans (Alameda, Calif.); and three cousins David Witte, Jeanette Witte and Steven Witte.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Caring Hands in Modesto. You provided the most amazing care, comfort, dignity, grace and support to Caroline and our family. We will never forget your kindness and friendship.
The family also wishes to thank Covenant Care Hospice of Turlock for their care, prayers and understanding during this journey. The family wishes to thank the Carter and Cronk families for always being there. We are so very grateful for your thoughtfulness and support.
Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean "I'll miss you" until we meet again.
A private ash scattering service is scheduled to take place in the warm waters of Hawaii for family to say their final aloha to Caroline and Glenn. Contributions in Caroline’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.