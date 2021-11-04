Carroll Shepard, the eldest son of the late Edward Joseph Shepard and Estelle Diane (Johnson)
Shepard, was born in Summerville, South Carolina, on March 4, 1931. Carroll entered into eternal rest on Oct. 22, 2021.
Carroll was preceded in death by his brothers, Otis, Harold and Eddie. Carroll graduated from high school as part of the first class of seniors to graduate from Alston High School. He joined the Air Force in 1949, where he served his country for 21 years, four months and nine days, retiring with the rank of master sergeant.
During his time in the Air Force, Carroll broke racial barriers by earning a position on the Air Force golf team. He was an exceptional athlete, (his brother, Harold, was convinced that Carroll could have played professional baseball in the Negro Leagues) and while he also played softball and basketball for the 964th Air Squadron, his passion was golf.
After retiring from the Air Force, Carroll took on the position of operations supervisor for the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), where he worked for 20 years. While there, he appeared on a televised news segment where President Richard Nixon was shown with his hand on Carroll’s shoulder as he explained BART operations.
As a Deacon of St. Matthews Baptist Church, he served in many ways, preparing and serving communion, ministering and praying with members. Carroll also devoted his time as a member of the church security team. He later became a member at Christian World, where he served as an elder, continuing his services of preparing and serving communion. In addition to opening and securing the church, Carroll also led prayer meetings and Bible studies on Tuesdays. Members saw him as a kind and loving person, an honorable and wise man of God.
While Carroll was a quiet soul, he garnered a great deal of respect. As a husband, dad and grandpa, he loved spending time with his family sharing tidbits of wisdom and experience. He was the person who family, friends and colleagues would turn to in times of need. It was not uncommon for Carroll to offer life-changing advice that helped those he loved to transition to a more positive situation.
Carroll and Lillie celebrated their 65th anniversary on October 16, six days before his passing, and told the family that it was one of the best anniversary get-togethers they ever had. Lillie commented that they hadn’t stayed up past midnight in years!
The day before Carroll passed, he enjoyed a round of golf with his longtime golf-buddies.
Those cherishing memories of his life include his loving wife of 65 years, Lillie Mae Shepard; his daughter Paula Rene Thomas; his four sons, Edward Andre Shepard (Sabrina), Steven Michael Shepard (Barbara), Robbie Carroll Shepard (Debbie), David Dewey Shepard and his sister Marie Roberson. Also cherishing his life are 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a multitude of loving in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends.
A quiet-hour service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore.
A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Christian World Church, 3820 East Ave., Livermore. A repast will take place immediately following the memorial service at the Shrine Event Center, 170 Lindbergh Ave., Livermore.
The home-going service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 12:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Carroll Shepard Memorial Educational Fund.
Both Carroll and Lillie have valued the education of young people. This fund will be used to provide a scholarship to one or two graduating high school seniors who have been accepted into a two-year, or four-year college.
link to Go Fund Me site; https://gofund.me/3de72f27.
