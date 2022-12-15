OBIT - Catherine Louise Radosevich.jpg

Catherine Louise Radosevich, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, after a more than 12-year struggle with ALS.

Cathy was born in San Francisco and spent most of her childhood in Redwood City, California. She was the second oldest of five girls and knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher. She went to Sequoia High School in Redwood City, where she was very involved in choir and Rainbow Girls.