Catherine Louise Radosevich, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, after a more than 12-year struggle with ALS.
Cathy was born in San Francisco and spent most of her childhood in Redwood City, California. She was the second oldest of five girls and knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher. She went to Sequoia High School in Redwood City, where she was very involved in choir and Rainbow Girls.
Upon graduation, she attended Linfield College in Oregon, and later finished her degree and teaching credential at UC Davis. She moved to Livermore in 1971 for her first teaching job.
She met Lee when they were set up on a blind date, and they were married in 1974. Shortly after they were married, Lee was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and her role shifted to include caregiver as his MS progressed rapidly. Cathy taught first and second grade at Arroyo Mocho and Sonoma Avenue Elementary before she stopped to care full time for Lee. She was wonderfully creative and loved integrating music into her classroom.
Cathy was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She put her family before herself, prioritizing Lee and her daughters above all else. She took amazing care of Lee for 30 years as his disease progressed, while simultaneously supporting her daughters through their school and extracurricular activities.
After Lee passed away in 2004, Cathy took charge of her own health, became an avid walker with her rescue dog Mandy, and enjoyed working and inspiring others at Weight Watchers. She was very knowledgeable about gardening and took pride in nurturing the many varieties of roses in her yard.
Cathy found a new calling when she became a grandmother in 2009, when Ayden was born, and she took fabulous care of him the first two years of his life, before her health started to decline. She had an amazing bond with all three of her grandchildren; she loved reading and singing to them, baking, creating spaceships out of cardboard, and giving them rides on her wheelchair.
She was finally diagnosed with ALS in 2013, after a few years of balance problems and progressive weakness. Cathy was as strong as they come, and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Radosevich; and sister, Laurie Nakamura. She is survived by her daughters, Jenny (Gregg) Kanter and Kellie (Chris) Golik; grandchildren, Ayden Kanter, Bryce Kanter, and Bodhi Golik; and siblings, Judy (Mike) Slavens, Debbie (John) Lee, and Natalie Kosay.
Per Cathy’s wishes, there will be a private memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.