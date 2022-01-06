Catherine was born to Frank and Rose Demma on October 18, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 17, 2021, in Castro Valley, California surrounded by her family.
She was the second of four children: Marie (98), Dolores (Deceased), and Anthony (85).
Catherine is survived by her only child, a daughter, Paula Nokes, and her husband Gene; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Catherine or Cassie as we called her was an integral part of a large, close knit Italian family where she hosted many family gatherings. Catherine moved to California 12 years ago to live with her daughter and her family. She moved to her own apartment at Baywood Court, a Senior Retirement Community, in Castro Valley six years ago after breaking her hip on a family outing to Reno.
Cassie was a world traveler as a young, professional woman traveling all over the world. She enjoyed the company of family and friends and enjoyed the good life. She did things her way as an independent woman before her time and lived a very adventuresome life. She was greatly loved by her family and will be missed by all.