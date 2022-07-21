Larry, a 52-year resident of Pleasanton, passed away peacefully on June 29 at home, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with Leukemia. He was a beloved husband of 57 years to Carol, loving father to Kerry Miller (Mike) and Eric Shaw (Margaret), an adored grandpa of Justin Miller, Conner Miller, Alexis Shaw, Sophia Shaw and a newly great-grandpa to Addison Miller.
He was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Bert Shaw and Inger Mikelson. As a child, he lived in Westly, Wisconsin, Newton, Iowa and Northfield, Minnesota. He attended Saint Olaf College where he was a stand-out on the track team, graduating in 1957. In 1958, Larry moved West, accepting a position at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a physicist. He spent most of his time at the lab working on hydrodynamic test diagnostics, specializing in ultra-high-speed photography. He worked at the Lab for 36 years, retiring in 1994.
Larry was extremely active and had numerous interests and hobbies. He enjoyed fly fishing with friends, traveling with his wife Carol, relaxing in “his chair” with a good book and listening to music. He was a longtime member of SIR branch 101 in Livermore and enjoyed the monthly luncheons with friends, discussing a wide variety of topics. He was a huge sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching all the local teams compete.
Larry will be missed by friends and family and will be remembered with love and fondness by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held August 20 at 11 a.m. at Lynnewood United Methodist Church located at 4444 Black Avenue, Pleasanton, California 94566.