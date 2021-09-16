On the afternoon of September 7, 2021, Chad H. Wright of Manteca died at the age of 41.
Chad was born to Troy and Sherry Wright on July 20, 1980 in Hayward, California. He graduated from Newark Memorial High School, went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in physical science from Stanislaus State University and led a long career as a dedicated corrections officer. In October 2013, Chad married Jennifer Day and became a bonus dad to Haylie Gamez and together they welcomed Joseph Wright in April 2016.
Chad’s passion was cars. When he wasn’t working overtime, he was at a car show or the racetrack. Generally, a serious guy his smile would light up a room when surrounded by family and the many friends he considered family.
Chad is survived by his loving wife Jennifer, his two kids Haylie and Joseph, his parents Troy and Sherry Wright, sister Kelsey Fritz and her husband Tony, and nephews William and Wyatt Fritz and his grandparents Paul and Vivian Wright. He is preceded in death by his grandparents William and Yvonne Chivers.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore followed by lunch and a celebration of Chad’s life in their new home in Manteca.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haylie and Joseph’s savings accounts with Edward Jones by contacting David Ross at 503-635-0651 or David.Ross@edwardjones.com or online at https://gofund.me/091e1e50.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Wright family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.