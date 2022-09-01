Charles (Charlie) Klein passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Charlie was born in Waco, Texas on April 16, 1935, to Lucile and Vern Klein. Shortly after his birth, his family relocated to Livermore, California. Charlie met his lifelong love, Carril, in grammar school, and they married in 1954 after graduating from Livermore High School in 1953. The couple shared 68 years of marriage and raised two children, Dan and Julie.
Charlie was an outstanding athlete at Livermore High School, earning several awards for his achievements in football. He was lovingly known as “Choo-Choo” by his fellow teammates, many of whom remained his lifelong friends.
Charlie served in the Air Force, where he was an Airman First Class for the 322nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Moses Lake, Washington. While in the Air Force, he formed many great friendships, none closer than the one he and his wife Carril had with Stan and Shirley Bergerud. Over the years, the foursome traveled to air museums and ghost towns, sharing many laughs and good times.
After his military service, Charlie and Carril returned to Livermore to start their family, and Charlie began his career as a carpenter. Throughout his life, he often pointed out homes and buildings around Livermore that he and his mentor Russell Jackson built. Charlie started work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 1963 and served as a carpenter, planner and construction coordinator until he retired in 1990. He was a Master Mason with the Mosaic Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore.
More than anything, Charlie loved spending time with his family and friends. He coached his son, Dan, in Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and loved to watch both of his kids play sports as they grew up. He loved to camp, hunt and fish, and he taught his family to appreciate the great outdoors and finer points of camping, like how to make pineapple upside down cake in a Dutch oven. Charlie was always willing to help family and friends with projects, building and remodeling houses, overhauling cars and fixing most anything. Everywhere he went, he built forever friendships.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Vern Klein and Lucile Ferrario; stepfather Emil Ferrario; his sisters Beverly Lahey and Eda Martin; and his brother Bob Klein.
Charlie is survived by his wife Carril; son Dan (Rita) Klein; daughter Julie Klein and partner Kim Bagby; and grandchildren Jennifer Gibbon, Matthew Klein, Shelby Henry and Jessica Wofford. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A visitation with the family will be held at Callaghan Mortuary on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a private burial following. A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at Emil Villa’s from 2 to 4:30 p.m. that day. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Livermore Granada Boosters or the American Heart Association.
