Charles (Charlie) Klein

Charles (Charlie) Klein passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Charlie was born in Waco, Texas on April 16, 1935, to Lucile and Vern Klein. Shortly after his birth, his family relocated to Livermore, California. Charlie met his lifelong love, Carril, in grammar school, and they married in 1954 after graduating from Livermore High School in 1953. The couple shared 68 years of marriage and raised two children, Dan and Julie.