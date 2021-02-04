Chuck Hurley, 93, died peacefully on Jan. 28, 2021.
Chuck was born in San Francisco, California, on Aug. 13, 1927. He leaves his children, Jane Hurley and John Hurley, Justin Hafen, Sydney Dake and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Eleanor; his youngest daughter, Trish Hurley Adams; and his second wife, Ann.
Chuck was a retiree of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He worked there for over five decades and was immensely proud of his many contributions to the important work the laboratory performed. He was also passionate about family, food and wine, travel, reading and gardening among many other activities. He was dedicated to science such that his last wish was that his body be donated.
No memorial is planned at his request.