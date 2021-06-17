Charles “Chuck” Vinson Rice, 67, passed away peacefully at home from a heart attack.
Chuck went to elementary school in Livermore and graduated from Livermore High School in 1971.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Rose Smith, the love of his life since 1984. Chuck has three children, Whitney Smith-Gibson, David Smith, and Keith Rice. Chuck has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Chuck is also survived by two sisters and one brother. Chuck was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Chuck Rice was a bright light for so many family and friends.
Chuck served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a machinist mate on all the ships he served on. After serving in the Navy, he began his successful, 36-year career at Lawrence Livermore Lab.
Chuck had a great love and passion for all animals and was a kind hearted man. Chuck loved gathering with family and friends. He loved swimming, archery, and playing pool. Chuck was an avid reader of mysteries and science fiction. He loved traveling with Rose, his wife. His most favorite vacation of all was taking his grandson, Smith Winchester, to Disneyland.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Kristina Chesterman Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 3265, Fremont, CA 94539.