Charles Durrell Hendricks, Jr., aged 96, passed away on July 13, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in Lewiston, Utah to Charles Durrell Hendricks and Louise McAlister. He received his BS degree in physics at Utah State University in 1949; his MS from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 and a PhD in physics from the University of Utah in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 and during the Korean War (1951-52). He did research in electromagnetic propulsion and airborne early warning radar at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in 1955-56.
In 1956, he joined the faculty of the University of Illinois where he became a professor in the electrical engineering and nuclear engineering departments. He established the Charged Particle Research Laboratory and directed research in a wide variety of fields, including electric propulsion of space vehicles, cloud physics, electron and ion beam and plasma physics, thermonuclear fusion, high speed non-impact printing, glass particle technology, hyper-velocity impact physics and cryogenic technology. He was an insightful teacher and mentor, and his many graduate students went on to great career success. He retired from the University in 1976 as Professor Emeritus.
In 1974, he joined the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California to direct target fabrication research for the inertial confinement fusion program. While there, he also researched free quarks with colleagues at Stanford Linear Accelerator and Brilliant Pebbles in the Star Wars Program.
In 1990, he retired from LLNL and joined Schafer Corporation (San Francisco Office) as Chief Scientist, continuing target fabrication for inertial confinement fusion and overseeing a project to develop storage of hydrogen in glass shells.
He also served as a Visiting Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1967-68, Senior Research Fellow at Southampton University in England in 1971-72, and Visiting Scholar at University of Tokyo, Japan, in 1985.
He was passionate about his personal pursuits as well as his professional ones. He was an avid fly fisherman, airplane pilot and scuba diver. He was an enthusiastic HAM radio operator, and he built telescopes to further his study of the night sky. He loved music. He enjoyed cooking, golf and ceramics. He delighted in his family and shared his many passions with them. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Leah Grace Funk, two daughters - Katherine Hendricks (Yale Lewis) and Martha Jane Hendricks (Douglas McNutt), each of Seattle - and four grandchildren.