Charles Durrell Hendricks, Jr., aged 96, passed away on July 13, 2023.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in Lewiston, Utah to Charles Durrell Hendricks and Louise McAlister. He received his BS degree in physics at Utah State University in 1949; his MS from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 and a PhD in physics from the University of Utah in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 and during the Korean War (1951-52). He did research in electromagnetic propulsion and airborne early warning radar at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in 1955-56.