Charles Edward Arnett, known to family and friends as Chuck, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30 with family at his side after a long illness.
Chuck grew up on a farm in Kentucky with parents Charles Galen Arnett and Mary McClain Arnett and sister, Wanda. Always industrious, he worked on the farm and then graduated from Murray State University with a degree in chemistry, physics and biology. After graduation he married his sweetheart, Marlene, and the couple moved to Illinois where he taught science to high school students.
He then worked in laboratories and as a chemical sales rep. He found his true home in Pleasanton, California, where he resided from 1964 until his passing. An ambitious and creative man, he then formed his own company, developing and producing products for the chemical industry.
Marlene passed away, leaving him a single father to their two young children. He then met his second wife, Patricia. She and her three daughters joined the family and Chuck became a loving stepfather. They were married for thirty joyful years.
When he sadly became a widower once more, Chuck met and married Michelle, a widow herself. They shared many interests, and once more Chuck opened his heart to her, her two children and two grandchildren.
Chuck’s many interests included sailing, yoga, hiking, reading and attending performing arts programs. He created stained glass pieces and was a skilled woodworker. He and Michelle were avid gardeners, growing mostly edible plants, which he enjoyed cooking. The kitchen became his chemistry lab upon retirement. Art museums were a favorite, as was travel to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and Mexico. He developed a keen interest in Zen Buddhism.
Locally, Chuck was a dedicated volunteer at the Bankhead Theatre, the Firehouse Theatre, Amador Theatre, the Village Theatre and the Museum on Main.
Chuck was a caring, dedicated and loving family man and a real Southern gentleman. He will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife Michelle; children Gregory and Renee; stepchildren, ML, Kim, Jenn, Lisha, and Brent; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
