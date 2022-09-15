Charles Edward Arnett

Charles Edward Arnett, known to family and friends as Chuck, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30 with family at his side after a long illness.

Chuck grew up on a farm in Kentucky with parents Charles Galen Arnett and Mary McClain Arnett and sister, Wanda. Always industrious, he worked on the farm and then graduated from Murray State University with a degree in chemistry, physics and biology. After graduation he married his sweetheart, Marlene, and the couple moved to Illinois where he taught science to high school students.