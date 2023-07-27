Charles F. Crohare, 91, of Livermore, California, died on July 16, 2023, following a short battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on his beloved property in South Livermore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice, and his parents Charles D. Crohare and Eleanor Martin (Berg). He is survived by his daughter Alyce (Henry) Englehardt and son Charles T. (Patty) Crohare; grandchildren Adam (Victoria) Englehardt, Lauren (Mike) Jennings, and Brandon (Travis) Crohare; step grandchildren Fallan Groth and Cortney (Kevin) Brazil; great-grandchildren Haley, Carly, Charlotte, Jack, and Mason; and step great-grandchildren Hudson and Madison.
With deep roots in the Livermore Valley, Charles oversaw the Tri-Valley’s largest olive operation, Olivina, for 71 years. Born in 1932, Charles was a third generation Livermore resident, and he inherited the historic property in 1952 following the passing of his father. Featuring historic olive trees dating back to 1882, orchard operations were expanded in 1999, and the Crohare family has produced extra virgin olive oil for the past 25 years.