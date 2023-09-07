Longtime Pleasanton architect, historian and community leader Charles Huff passed away of natural causes on Aug. 31, 2023. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. 

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton. A reception will follow at the Veterans Memorial Center, 301 Main St. 