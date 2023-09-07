Longtime Pleasanton architect, historian and community leader Charles Huff passed away of natural causes on Aug. 31, 2023. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton. A reception will follow at the Veterans Memorial Center, 301 Main St.
Charles’ life began in Berkeley on May 31, 1948, the only child of Ruth and James Huff. While he would later return to his NorCal roots, he spent most of his childhood in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Charles landed a track scholarship to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. It’s also where he met Kathleen Rominger, whom he married in April 1974. Kay and Charles moved to the San Jose area, where Charles took on various architectural jobs.
They had stopped through Pleasanton on occasion and thought it would be a nice place to raise a family. In 1980, they set up life in Pleasanton. Five years later, Charles established his own architectural firm, called Charles Huff AIA Architect. Over the next 38 years, he would go on to design more than 1,400 Tri-Valley homes and businesses.
Charles also served as the city’s unofficial historian, documenting Pleasanton history and leading downtown tours with stories of early settlers, underground tunnels, movie locations and speakeasies.
In 1990, Charles received the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award for the restoration of the old Pleasanton Train Station, where his office was located for more than 20 years. In 2006, Kay and Charles earned the Chamber’s Distinguished Individual Service Award.
Charles is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathleen Huff; sons Ryan and Tyler Huff; daughter-in-law Laurie Huff; and granddaughters Norah (10) and Savannah (8). Charles was preceded in death by his parents.