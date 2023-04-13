Chuck passed peacefully after a heroic battle with cancer. His unwavering courage, bravery and strength was an inspiration. He devoted his life to providing for his family. He was admired and loved by many for his kindness, thoughtfulness and caring ways. Everyone he met became a friend.
Chuck graduated in 1982 from Livermore High, played baseball and travel ball with Randy Johnson and softball on many Tri-Valley teams. He was an avid golfer, A’s fan and grill master to his family and neighbors. He managed Livermore’s Big O Tires for a time, and sold HVAC for 25+ years, recently receiving an award for one of the nation’s top salesmen.