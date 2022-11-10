Charles R. (Dick) Vandergrift, age 89, of Livermore, California, passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at Stanford Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton, California. Dick was born in Dayton, Kentucky, the son of the late Leonard and Minnie (Law) Vandergrift. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bonnie Lou (Lawson) Vandergrift; and two daughters, Debbie Popeyus of Livermore and Vickie Abruzzese of Stockton, California.
"Poppy" to his grandchildren Kelly Thomas, Crissie, Anthony "Tony" and Justin Abruzzese, Sarah Potter and Jacob Popeyus and great-grandchildren Kelsey, Bobby and Hailey Thomas, Emma Abruzzese, Isabella and Gianna Robison, Trenton Govenor and Joshua Sabias and Jackson "Jack" Popeyus.