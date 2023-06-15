OBIT - Charles Richard Bartlett .jpg

Charles R. “Dick” Bartlett, passed away quietly on Jan. 23, 2023. He was a loving, caring, generous, thoughtful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all. Dick was so proud of, and felt so blessed for, his family. He dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dick was born in Huntington Beach to Harry and Carlta Bartlett on Nov.1, 1940. His childhood was spent in Huntington Beach, Peru, and Argentina. He loved to tell stories of his carefree childhood spent on the beach, enjoying the surf, sun, exploring and getting into mischief.