Charles R. “Dick” Bartlett, passed away quietly on Jan. 23, 2023. He was a loving, caring, generous, thoughtful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all. Dick was so proud of, and felt so blessed for, his family. He dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dick was born in Huntington Beach to Harry and Carlta Bartlett on Nov.1, 1940. His childhood was spent in Huntington Beach, Peru, and Argentina. He loved to tell stories of his carefree childhood spent on the beach, enjoying the surf, sun, exploring and getting into mischief.
Dick was a long-time resident and business owner in the Tri-Valley. He started Bartlett’s Excavating in 1971 and he was fortunate to have his son Randy, by his side for many years in business. Unfortunately, Randy, the father of Bryce and Bailey, passed away in 2011. However, prior to Randy's passing he and his parents continued to work together daily at Charles R Vineyards, a winery owned by the Bartlett family which opened in 2002. Charles R Winery was a fun and creative venture for the entire family. Dick and Randy loved working together daily and the entire family enjoyed pouring wine on the weekends and organizing winery events. Dick was happiest when he was spending time with his family.
Dick was also an avid reader. You would find him reading for hours and then passing on books to friends and family from his bags of books. He loved running his businesses and backhoe, and he was always ready to help friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie; sisters Diane Rogers and Penny (Bill) Leonard; daughters Debra (George) Bartlett-Ross, Karen (Greg) Bartlett-McLeod, Dana (Joe) Nannetti, Michelle Cordova and Nikki Freitas; daughter-in-law Gina (Bartlett) Hogan; grandchildren Katie (Scott) Peaslee, Charlie (Stephanie) Mingoia, Bryce (Aleks) Bartlett, Bailey Bartlett, Aubry Bassett, Eli (Teija) Bassett and Kalynn Bassett; and great-grandchildren Henry, Everett, Ben, Theodore, Braxton, and Wyatt.
Dick will be remembered for his great sense of humor, storytelling, generosity, kindness, love, support, and his favorite quote 'drive slow and steer fast.' At times he seemed cantankerous, but he had a heart of gold. He will be forever remembered, loved and missed by all of us that were blessed to have him in our lives.
We will honor Dick during a remembrance on June 25, 2023, 5 to 8 p.m., at Charles R Vineyards, 8195 Crane Ridge Road, Livermore.