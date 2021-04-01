Charles William Dunn Sr., age 79, of Livermore, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 14, 2021.
Charles was born April 5, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. Depending on how you knew him, he was called Chuck (by family) and Charlie (in his business). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edwin Dunn and Loretta Jane (Weikart). He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jennie Lynn (Bronston); and children, Laureen Ray, Gwen Toschi (Patrick), Charles W. Dunn II (Crissy), and Chance Dunn.
He was grandfather to Jeff, Melissa, Victoria, Gina, Roy, Amber, Nichole, Ryan, Zachary, Chase, and Cole; and great-grandfather to Daniella, Madison, Madilyn, Hyden, Mattis, Slone, and Emma. He was sibling to Catherine Pecoraro (Ohio); and one brother, Robert Dunn (California), who died suddenly six days after Chuck died. Chuck also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Supporting his family was of the utmost importance to him - often working two jobs at once. After several minor jobs while in school, he worked as an orderly at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland before serving in the Army 82nd Airborne Division - mostly stationed in Germany. Once home from the Army, Chuck began to work in the family business of DC Bowling and Billiard Supply in Cleveland and also worked with the Cleveland Transit System as a driver and train operator.
In 1970, after driving his Harley across the U.S., he began his 32-year career with AC Transit in California's Bay Area. Following his entrepreneurial spirit, he started his own family chimney sweep business in 1983 - reluctantly retiring in 2016.
Through his trade, he traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe - forming lifelong friendships and bringing flair to everyone he met and being known as "Charlie." His home was always a retreat for those wanting to experience beautiful California. Known for his late-night discussions, and strong pours, if you sat long enough with him, you would learn so much of life. He is missed by many!
In his signature phrase, we say, “Farewell until we see you again, Shaka, Charlie." In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Hope Hospice - 6377 Clark Ave., Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568.