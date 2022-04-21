The matriarch of the Zika family, Charlotte F. Zika, passed away in her sleep on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She was at home under Hospice care so all her children and some of her grandchildren could say goodbye. She was born on Feb. 19, 1936, in Oakland, California. She had four brothers and one sister. She graduated from Castlemont High and attended San Jose State but had to withdraw due to illness. Later when the children were older, she went back to school and earned an accounting degree with a 3.86 average. Charlotte worked for various companies in an accounting capacity. She retired in 2019 as CFO of Ane Rack and Shelving.
She was the world’s busiest volunteer, starting with the Oakland USO where she met her husband of 61 years. She left her mark on the City of Dublin in many ways; 25 years as a catechism teacher at St. Raymond; 20 years on the Dublin High Booster; 15 years as a room mother at Nielsen School; 30 years in the Dublin Women’s Club; 10 years at the fireworks booth; 20 years on the PTA Phoebe Hearst Council; 10 years as a Cub Scout pack leader; 15 years as a Dublin United Soccer volunteer. Charlotte never learned to say no to anyone who needed a worker bee or organizer.
Charlotte was an avid reader, and she would read anything. Mysteries were here favorite. She would start at the beginning of a book, read two chapters, go to the end to see ‘who done it,’ then read the book from start to finish.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 61 years, George, five children, Chris, Mark, George IV, Matt, and Mary, seventeen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Fran, and brother, Sam. Her true love was her family and holding celebrations in the backyard. She always cooked much more than was needed so we never ran out of food. There was always enough food leftover for everyone to take home a zip lock bag full.
To allow the extended family from near and far to help celebrate her wonderful life, Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 6, 2022, at Saint Raymond Church in Dublin. A wonderful life celebration will follow at 4 p.m. at Dublin Senior Center, located at 7600 Amador Valley Blvd. in Dublin.
The love of my life has departed from our home. God has called the “Midnight Gardener” to come and work in his garden.
Thank you to our family and friends, for your thoughts, prayers, and masses and all your expressions of condolence. Donations to MS or cancer organizations in her name would be greatly appreciated.