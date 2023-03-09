Cheryl Pickler Davies, 77 years of age from Livermore, California, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2022.
She was the beloved mother of Alexandra, Stephanie and Bryce, grandmother of seven and great- grandmother of two.
Cheryl was born on June 11, 1945, to Marylyn Dewitz and David Pickler in Oakland, California. After Cheryl graduated from Castilleja High School, she went on to study art history at UC Davis. She then married Lee Davies, Captain in the US Army, on June 11, 1964.
After graduating with a degree in art history, Cheryl moved to Pakistan with her husband and their first-born daughter where they lived for two years. When she returned to the United States, she started her career as a civil drafter in Livermore. She was very involved with the Livermore community and engaged in political canvassing. Cheryl loved learning new skills and taking classes that encouraged her creativity and independent spirit. Through these endeavors, she soon realized she could fulfill both of these passions by becoming a teacher herself. She completed her master's degree in education at CSU Hayward and finished her career as a special education teacher.
As the daughter of a naval officer, she traveled often throughout her life, which sparked her love for travel. Her teaching career allowed her to continue traveling the world as an adult. Throughout her travels, she visited a total of 78 countries. Even through all these experiences, she most loved visiting her cabin in Pinecrest with her dog and companion, Huckleberry. Cheryl loved animals and adopted any creature in need without hesitation. Feeding her squirrels and birds daily, her home was an oasis for all critters. Cheryl was not above simple tasks and enjoyed the nuance of quiet moments and simple joys in this world. She valued the arts, travel and education above most other ventures. She instilled in her family a love for the theatre and provided many opportunities for them to be enchanted by the stage. Cheryl's eye for design, color and line were second to none as was her imagination when creating her own artistic works. Never turning down an adventure, she was known for grabbing a paper map and a small travel bag and heading out on a two-week road trip.
Cheers to Cheryl, our sunset lover, we promise to love life as much as you did and continue your traditions. We love you.