Born on July 15, 1929, in Dilly, Texas. He was born to Tolbert Maloch and Emily Beaver Maloch. After a long and loving life, Chester went to be with Jesus on July 10, 2022. He was 92 years old and was the last of his siblings to pass.
Chester was married to Alma Bernice Maloch since 1986. Chester, also known as Dad and father, had both children and step-children — a blended family. And they are:
Terrell Dean Maloch, Marilyn Cydney Maloch, Charles Franklin Maloch, Timothy Dwight Maloch, Wesley Steven Farmer and Susan Debra Stephenson.
He was also a proud and kind grandfather, (grandpa) (papa) with both his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and they are: Megan Maloch, Jennifer Hutchings, Jeffrey Hutchings, Terry Maloch, Tim Maloch, Cheri Maloch, Erica Hulse, Nathan Farmer, Joshua Farmer, Alysia Johnson, Patricia Ann Stephenson, and Carolyn Noel Stephenson-Ivers.
His education varied from earning degrees to personal reading, which he enjoyed very much, and of course some things self-taught. He studied computer programming while working at PG&E, where he retired, as well as learning about teaching the gospel, as illustrated in his higher education early in life.
High school Lubbock Texas graduate 1946
Sergeant in the Army 1946 - 1949
Education major at Texas Technological University 1949 - 1951
Bachelor of Arts and Religion at Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Bachelor of Divinity, Religion at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, Mill Valley, California.
Chester was a kind and loving man, and he was a passionate Christian throughout his life. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Livermore, California, where he served the lord in many ways over the years. He had been a Deacon, Director of the Bus Ministry and a Sunday School Teacher. And, of course, he loved to sing in the Sanctuary Choir. He went on several Mission trips around the world to help others and showed by example (humbly) about spreading the gospel.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Shepherd's Gate in Livermore, California. The address is 1660 Portola Livermore, California 94551. This was one of Chester’s favorite charities.
Celebration of life service is on July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 557 Olivina Avenue, Livermore, California.
