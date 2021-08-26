Chris Andersen, longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2021 at the age of 88 surrounded by his wife and two children. Chris was born on Oct. 4, 1932 in a small town in Nebraska. He was a one-of-a-kind man, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Chris left home at 14, overcame a speech disability, earned his high school diploma and proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years before marrying his “little one” Kitty.
He worked his way up to be the superintendent of the City of San Francisco Water Department, where he later retired.
Chris was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, fishing and clamming. He hiked the Grand Canyon with his son and grandsons, up and down Glacier Point in Yosemite and the Matterhorn in Switzerland. He sailed the seas of the world and loved to travel the world with Kitty. He was a cattleman/rancher, master gardener and bread baker. On a regular day you would often find Chris studying the stock market and playing his hand at investing, reading, watching basketball or enjoying a nice evening with Kitty outside on their deck.
Chris was most proud of his two children and his grandchildren. He loved to be with his family and friends and was known to talk your ear off.
He will be deeply missed but his memory will be cherished and kept alive by the love of his life and spouse of 65 years Kitty; son Rick Andersen and wife Dede; daughter Kristy Sibert and husband Tim; granddaughter Alisha Sibert; grandson Ryan Andersen and wife Shelly; grandson Jason Andersen; and great-grandchildren Evi, Maverick, and Ryker; and his beloved dog Pippa.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make a donation to your favorite charity in his name.
