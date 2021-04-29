Christine A. Fiori resided in Livermore, California, for 44 years.
Christine graduated from Foothill High School in Pleasanton, and continued on to Bryant and Station Business School Walnut Creek.
Thomas M. Fiori predeceased Christine the Beloved Mother of Mary Louise Fiori. Survived by parents, Theodore J. Williams III and Carolyn C. Williams of Tennessee; and sister, Cynthia L. Williams Metzger (Mark), Connecticut. Christine extended her love to nephew, Andrew Metzger (Olivia), and was Great Aunt to Callie Metzger and niece Alyssa Metzger.
Christine enjoyed local farmer’s markets, garage sales, and reading. Her greatest joy was caring for her daughter, Mary. Her smile and personality will be missed.
