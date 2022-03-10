Christine Elizabeth Gathers was born in Dothan, Alabama on March 30, 1934, and went to be with the Lord on Feb. 26, 2022.
She was the daughter of Jack and Mamie Lou Key, who were Salvation Army officers for many years. She was a talented artist and musician and had great social skills. She is survived by two of four siblings and her husband G. Roger Gathers after a happy marriage of 52 years. A memorial service will be held March 24, at 1:30 P.M. at Cedar Grove Community Church in Livermore, California.