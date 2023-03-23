OBIT - Christopher E. Wolff.jpg

Back in the loving arms of his wife Margarita, Christopher E. Wolff passed on March 10, 2023, after several lengthy and challenging battles with various health issues.  

Chris was a longtime resident of Pleasanton, California, and last worked as an event coordinator for SAP in Palo Alto. The son of a military veteran, Chris was born at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. He spent his formative years living on military bases on the East Coast. When Chris was a teenager, he moved with his family to Northern California. Not long thereafter, he decided to put down roots.  