Back in the loving arms of his wife Margarita, Christopher E. Wolff passed on March 10, 2023, after several lengthy and challenging battles with various health issues.
Chris was a longtime resident of Pleasanton, California, and last worked as an event coordinator for SAP in Palo Alto. The son of a military veteran, Chris was born at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. He spent his formative years living on military bases on the East Coast. When Chris was a teenager, he moved with his family to Northern California. Not long thereafter, he decided to put down roots.
Chris was an avid Forty Niners fan and loved golf. He was happiest when out on the links, where he could be a tad irreverent. He was well known for being strong in his opinions and telling it like he saw it. Most importantly, Chris had a big heart and treasured the wonderful moments he shared with loved ones.
Chris is survived by his sister Jennifer, his stepchildren April, Travis and Rene. He also leaves behind April’s husband Rico and their children Javon, Tiana and Joshua. He will be missed and remembered by the many whose lives he touched.
No formal service is planned. Chris and Margarita loved spending time in Hawaii, so much so it was Chris’ wish to have both his and his wife’s ashes scattered in Paradise. In honor of Chris’ memory, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Hospice Foundation of America or the National Kidney Foundation.
