Christopher Mark Haight, 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Smith Valley, Nevada on March 10, 2022. He was formerly a resident of Pleasanton and Livermore, California. He was born Jan. 9, 1959, to Albert “Skip” and Beverly Haight.
Chris grew up on the family ranch in Pleasanton on Tassajara Road. As a young boy he was taught his hard work ethic that would last him a lifetime. After school and on the weekends, he could be found helping Grandpa George with the cattle or the sheep with his dad. As a young man he found his first and forever love of driving a tractor. When he was old enough his grandpa would put him up on his lap and let him steer as he smiled ear-to-ear. When Chris graduated from Foothill High School in 1977, he went on to follow in his dad and brother Barry’s footsteps by becoming a big rig driver. He did this until his retirement from Cruzon Transportation in July 2020.
Chris enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved all his toys from his Harley to dirt bikes, quads, boats and jet skis, his RV and lastly his buggy that he bought when he moved to Nevada where he spent many days riding in the beautiful country with his sons, cousins and friends. He was very active with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and 4-H as his sons were growing up. Chris attended Sunset Community Church and loved to serve the Lord. He found great pleasure being a part of the men’s group. He loved being a part of the Toys for Tots every Christmas where he delivered the toys to different organizations to make sure every child had a Christmas. Chris cherished his friendship with Pastor Darin and was always ready to help with anything that was needed.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Beverly Haight. He is survived by his brother Barry Haight and his four sons William Haight-Rasmussen, Cody, Dylan and Jesse Haight. A celebration of life will be held on April 23 at 11 a.m., at Sunset Community Church, 2200 Arroyo Road in Livermore.