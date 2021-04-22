On Tuesday, March 30, Cindy Ann McArthur passed away from complications from cancer, surrounded by family members.
Cindy was born at Mills Hospital in San Mateo, California, on June 25, 1949. Her parents were Doris Mae and Joseph Earl Muzzy. Cindy grew up in San Mateo and graduated from San Mateo High School in 1967. In 1968, Cindy started work at Ampex in Redwood City. It was here that Cindy met her husband, Bob McArthur.
They married in January 1970 and began their life together in Mountain View, California. It was in Mountain View that Cindy and Bob had their two wonderful children, Jeffrey and Keri. In 1975, Cindy and Bob moved the family to Cupertino, California.
It was in Cupertino that Cindy began her educational career with the Fremont Union High School District (FUHSD). She went back to school and earned a data processing degree, and in 1984, was hired by FUHSD as their first computer lab technician. She created the first computer lab at Cupertino High School. For 10 years, she taught hundreds of students and teachers highly needed computer skills.
In 1998, Cindy became the first communications manager at FUHSD. It was here that Cindy’s love of children and education shined through. She developed the first FUHSD district-wide website and dedicated her efforts on celebrating student and staff accomplishments on a regular basis. She was a natural leader and was admired and respected by the students and staff of FUHSD. Cindy retired from FUHSD in 2010.
In 2012, Cindy and Bob moved to Livermore. She immediately fell in love with the city and the country atmosphere of the area. She liked nothing better than sitting on the front porch, sipping a glass of wine, while observing the beautiful scenery of the foothills and vineyards. She called it “her paradise home.”
Cindy loved the fine wines of Livermore, good food, and traveling, especially vacationing in Maui with family. Family gatherings were one of Cindy’s favorite activities, nothing pleased Cindy more than planning parties and being surrounded by family and friends. She was a lifelong, enthusiastic San Francisco Giants fan. She attended her first Giants game at age 9 at Seals stadium.
Cindy leaves behind her husband, Bob – the love of her life for 51 years; her children, Keri and Jeffrey; grandson, Cameron; brothers, Dennis, Jeff, and Joe; her sister, Terri; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Cindy, you will be in all our hearts forever. You are one very special, loving person.
A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held in the late June time frame. A notification will be sent with details. If you wish to make a donation in Cindy’s name in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Hope Hospice, at 6377 Clark Ave, Ste. 100, Dublin, CA., 94568-3024, or at www.hopehospice.com or to Stanford ValleyCare Charitable Foundation at www.givevalleycare.org.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the McArthur family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.