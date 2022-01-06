Rachael Claire Ensign Nelson, 89, died Oct. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family. A resident of Livermore, California for over 60 years, Claire was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas. After graduation from Topeka High School, she attended the University of Kansas and Boston College as an English major, but marriage, children, and an eventual move to the Bay Area inspired her to obtain a degree in Early Childhood Education from California State University, Hayward. A friend noted, “Claire was a formidable woman, involved in numerous causes throughout the Tri-Valley.” And another, “always cheerful, kind and thoughtful, achieving so much without making a big deal about it - always an inspiration.” Indeed, Claire often worked behind the scenes and was instrumental in founding TriValley Haven, Leahy Square Day Care, and Community Association for Preschool Education (CAPE). Numerous other organizations benefited from her participation including Friends of the Livermore Library, National Organization for Women (NOW) and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore (UUCiL).
Said long-time friend and Haven counselor, Carolyn Staehle, “Claire was a mighty spirit in a small frame, a force for love in this community for decades. It was Claire who literally housed women and their kids in her home before we even had a shelter.” Claire believed not only in helping others, but in giving them the tools they would need to continue to grow and thrive long after they passed out of her life and care.
As a specialist in child development, Claire believed in legacies; how helping the mothers would help the children, which would help those children’s children yet unborn. She knew that breaking the cycle of violence started in the smallest, most direct acts, like a hot meal, a warm cookie, a place in a home when hope had been lost. It is staggering to think of the number of lives Claire’s vision has touched [since the Haven’s inception]. For anyone who ever thought they could not make a difference, that the problems of the world are too vast, too complicated, or too distant for them to touch, Claire Nelson proved again and again, that we can make a difference. One person, one family, one community at a time.
She was a determined gardener, worm cultivator and avid reader so losing her sight to macular degeneration was devastating, but not insurmountable as audio books became a passion in her last months. Cookbooks were always a particular favorite, and she was a brilliant cook. She adapted many recipes to streamline their preparation and make them more affordable and was in the process of writing her own low-cost meals cookbook at the time of her death. Claire brought an equal amount of energy and passion to family, friends and strangers with educational scholarships, home-cooked meals, letter-writing campaigns and political activism across the country. Though Claire’s flame has been extinguished, the light she shined on all those whom she touched carries on.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Virgil and Blanche Ensign. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harry L. Nelson of the home; three sons Craig (Nancy) of Livermore, Bron (Desiree) of Saratoga, Scott (Sabrina) of Castro Valley; daughter Sandy (David) of Manhattan, Kansas; her brother Mike Ensign (Jeanne) of Aptos; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous other friends and relatives. A celebration of life is planned for spring 2022. Memorial contributions to the Tri-Valley Haven are encouraged.