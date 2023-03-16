Clara Marie George, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Livermore surrounded by her family, from the results of a stroke. She always maintained a positive disposition in her 10-year struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Clara was born in Oakland, California and grew up in Berkeley. She attended St. Joseph Parochial School and St. Joseph High School. Clara graduated from The College of Holy Names (CHN) in 1963. Her first job was in recreation services with the American Red Cross at the Fort Ord Army Base hospital. After the hospital was closed due to a meningitis outbreak, she taught for a year at St. Felicitas Parochial School in San Leandro.
Clara returned to CHN to earn a teaching credential. She then taught fourth grade at Dublin Elementary School for five years until the birth of her first child. As her sons grew older, she resumed her teaching career with the Livermore Valley Unified School District and taught as a home instructor and as a substitute teacher.
Clara was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church and she volunteered at the St. Michael School. Clara co-chaired the annual Parish Festival for several years. She was the coordinator for the Home Bound Ministry for over 20 years and was a long-time member of Golden Friends.
Clara loved to bake and was well known for her homemade bread. She regularly baked bread for her family and often gave loaves of her bread as presents to friends for their birthdays. Her rule was that she could never have too many chocolate chips in her cookies and other baked goodies.
Clara believed that travel would enrich her children's lives, so she accumulated the funds to take her then teenage sons and husband on a 4-week trip to Europe and England. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband in their travel-trailer to destinations throughout the western U.S. and Canada. Her favorite place to visit was Yosemite. Her last trip was a visit to Disney World and a Panama Canal Cruise from Florida to San Diego with her family.
Clara is survived by Jim, her husband of 52 years, sons Paul (Andrea) and David (Jeff); granddaughter, Emily, brother, Ronald (Anne) Seymour; nieces Francine and Margaret Mary. Clara was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Frances (Tavares) Felix, brothers James and Manuel Tsurnos; sisters Betty Goulart and Rita Felix. Thank you to Clara's caregivers, Anne, Zenaida and Mary, and also to Hope Hospice for their support.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Church in Livermore, on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be before Mass, starting at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Committal follows at St. Michael Cemetery.