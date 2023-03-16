OBIT - Clara Marie George.jpg

Clara Marie George, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Livermore surrounded by her family, from the results of a stroke. She always maintained a positive disposition in her 10-year struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Clara was born in Oakland, California and grew up in Berkeley. She attended St. Joseph Parochial School and St. Joseph High School. Clara graduated from The College of Holy Names (CHN) in 1963. Her first job was in recreation services with the American Red Cross at the Fort Ord Army Base hospital. After the hospital was closed due to a meningitis outbreak, she taught for a year at St. Felicitas Parochial School in San Leandro.