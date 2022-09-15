Clarence James Bargmann

Clarence James Bargmann, of Chesterfield, Missouri, died unexpectantly on Aug. 7, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born in Livermore, California on Jan. 15, 1955, to Russell and Edith (Smith) Bargmann.

After graduation from Livermore High School, Clarence followed a girlfriend to Cal Poly Humboldt, choosing to be a forestry major and an accounting minor. Finding a love of numbers stronger than a love of trees, he graduated with a BA in accounting and moved to San Diego County where he was hired by a certified public accountant (CPA).