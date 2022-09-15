Clarence James Bargmann, of Chesterfield, Missouri, died unexpectantly on Aug. 7, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born in Livermore, California on Jan. 15, 1955, to Russell and Edith (Smith) Bargmann.
After graduation from Livermore High School, Clarence followed a girlfriend to Cal Poly Humboldt, choosing to be a forestry major and an accounting minor. Finding a love of numbers stronger than a love of trees, he graduated with a BA in accounting and moved to San Diego County where he was hired by a certified public accountant (CPA).
Clarence met Linda in 1982 at a class on how to pass CPA exams. They had one date the night the exams were finished and married a month later, after doing a tax projection to decide optimal timing! That’s when Clarence moved to Escondido, to share a condo with Linda and her 5-year-old daughter, Dawn.
Linda started the accounting practice the day before they married, and six months later, after learning he had passed the exams, Clarence joined her, using both sides of one desk in the early days. The CPA firm of Bargmann and Bargmann started small but blossomed in Escondido and later St. Louis for 36 years, until retirement.
When Clarence’s stepdaughter Dawn was a senior in high school, he and Linda became foster parents. Their first placement was a two-month-old bundle of joy named Eddie. They fostered a dozen children, most for a year or more at a time. Eddie was adopted and stayed forever. Later came six ‘bonus’ children who affectionately call Clarence “Padre.”
During honeymoon planning, Clarence told Linda he’d always wanted to cruise, so cruise they did, for 40 years! Clarence’s goal was to live on a cruise ship for more than half of each year, a goal he fulfilled in 2019. Getting off the ship March 10, 2020, he was grounded until Jan. 2, 2022, when he got back on board. During those long non-cruise months, Clarence enjoyed assembling over 50 puzzles. In the middle of a two-month cruise, after an active day and evening in Quebec, he passed quietly in his sleep while in his happy place.
In addition to being the beloved husband/best friend of Linda (Hinshaw) Bargmann of Chesterfield, Missouri, loving stepfather of Dawn Elizabeth Ulloa of Escondido, California, adoring father of Clarence Edward (Eddie) Bargmann of Somerville, Massachusetts, Clarence is survived by many relatives and friends. All of Clarence’s extended family live in the Bay Area, including his sister Carole Bruno, brother Russ Bargmann, and Russ’s wife Patti Falcey, who live in Pleasanton and Livermore, California, respectively. Daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Tony Ulloa, along with grandchildren Elena (25) and A.J. (20) live in Escondido, California. Precious sister-in-law Sandy (Hinshaw) Laurie lives in Ballwin, Missouri. Padre’s bonus kids are scattered between San Diego, greater St. Louis, and Boston.
A celebration of life will be held both on Zoom and in person on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. (Central time) at the Brentwood Christian Science Church, 2328 S. Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood, Missouri, 63144.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, especially local foster parent support organizations. Our favorite is Straight from the Heart, c/o Patty Boles, 839 W. San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos, California, 92078. Donations can be made online at straightfromtheheartinc.org.