Clarice Elaine Sisemore passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the age of 83.
Clarice was born on Dec. 12, 1936, in Sanger, California, and was the older of the two daughters of Clarence and Dalzie Ericksen.
She graduated from Sanger High School and went on to graduate from college with a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in public administration from CSU East Bay.
She married her high school sweetheart, Clyde Sisemore, in September 1956. They built a life together in Livermore, where they raised their three children. It was in Livermore where she made many lifelong friends and was extremely active in organizations such as Daughters of the American Revolution, Tri-Valley Democratic Club, and numerous political campaigns. In her spare time, she belonged to several card groups and book clubs. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Clarice is survived by her sons, Mark Sisemore and Kevin Sisemore; daughter, Julie (Sisemore) Gee; and three grandchildren, Emily Gee, Megan Gee and Nicole Gee.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Sisemore family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.