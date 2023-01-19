OBIT - Claudia Pidoli.jpg

Claudia Pidoli, 85, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep. Claudia grew up in Walnut Creek.  She graduated from Holy Names College in Oakland.  Claudia married John Pidoli from Pleasanton in 1957. 

Claudia and John started a family and moved to Livermore where they raised their six children. In 1970 they opened Livermore Saw & Mower Shop.  Claudia liked gardening, walks in the park, and spending time with her family. 