Claudia Pidoli, 85, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep. Claudia grew up in Walnut Creek. She graduated from Holy Names College in Oakland. Claudia married John Pidoli from Pleasanton in 1957.
Claudia and John started a family and moved to Livermore where they raised their six children. In 1970 they opened Livermore Saw & Mower Shop. Claudia liked gardening, walks in the park, and spending time with her family.
Claudia was preceded in death by her husband John, and son, Jim. Claudia leaves behind her children: Stephanie Burch, Valerie Bieshiem, Nancy Dietrich (Rob), Mary White, and John Pidoli Jr (Lynn). She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a sister and two brothers.
Services are being held on Monday, Jan.23. Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore. Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 3885 East Ave., Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Alzheimer's Assn/alz.org.
