Clay Felicitas

Clay was born on Aug. 24, 1950, in Hollister, California, to Clay and Juanita Felicitas. He died peacefully on April 23, 2022, with family by his side.
Livermore was his home for the majority of his life. He graduated from Granada High School in 1969 and followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the Navy on Nov. 19, 1969. He served two tours in Vietnam as the lead Boatswains Mate 3rd Class on the USS Long Beach before his honorable discharge on Nov. 19, 1973. He married the love of his life, Mary Armendariz, on Nov. 25, 1972, who was his wife of 49 years.
After leaving the Navy, Clay was employed as a ranch hand taking care of stallions. He then began his career as a gardener for Sunset Homes in Livermore, the City of Livermore, and the Lawrence Livermore National Lab. Once he left the Lab, Clay followed God’s call to work with at-risk kids as a School Community Liaison for the Livermore School District for 18 1/2 years and a Livermore Police Chaplain for 15 years, serving both police officers and families in Livermore during their time of grief.
While in the Navy, Clay accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He became a licensed minister to serve in prison ministries. He was a generous man who touched many lives and was always willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. A powerful prayer warrior, he was not ashamed to share the gospel of Jesus Christ, because he knew it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.
Clay enjoyed barbecuing with his brothers Peter and Robert and catering to friends and family. He always felt blessed to be surrounded by family on special holidays and occasions. For him, everyone he knew became family. He always made sure that there was enough food for anyone who visited.
Clay was preceded in death by his father Clay, mother Juanita, sister Judy Peck and brother-in-law, Mike Peck. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, son Jacob, daughter Amber (her partner Jose), son Daniel (wife Roni), and five grandchildren: Brennan, Camden, Roman, Deven and Mariana. He also leaves three brothers and their wives, John (Christine Wray), Peter (Mary), Robert (Terry), along with many nephews and nieces.
There will be a celebration of life service for Clay on Monday, May 9, at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue in Livermore. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested for donations to be made in Clay Felicitas’s name to the cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinomafoundation.org.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Felicitas family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.