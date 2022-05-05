In Loving Memory: Clifton Ronald Walkup (Cliff) passed away on April 24, 2022, at the age of 59 as a result of his courageous and lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. A funeral is scheduled at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Livermore, California.
Cliff was born in Novato, California on Feb. 10,1963 to Teresa and Connie Mack Walkup. He was the youngest of five children and the only boy. The family moved to Livermore in the early 1970’s where Cliff graduated from Livermore High School in 1981. He graduated from California State University, Hayward in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics. He then went on to have a successful career as a project manager at Epicor.
He married Liza Jamera Balbuena. They raised one daughter Clarise, and one son, Craig. Cliff was proceeded in death by his mother Teresa and his father, Connie Mack. He is survived by his wife Liza Walkup; his two children; Clarise and Craig Walkup; his four sisters; Paula Golightly, Diane Stephenson, Stephanie Walkup, Connie Gunn; three nephews and a niece; uncle Fred Oliver; and many wonderful cousins too numerous to list.
Cliff was a very responsible and caring husband, father, brother and friend. He was smart, always made people laugh and was always there to help others. He has many friends that he has been close to for decades. Cliff was quite a novelty growing up in the Walkup home with four older sisters all being very close in age, about a year apart. He could never get a word in edgewise and had to become a bit assertive to get access to the bathroom which was crammed with sisters trying to look at themselves in the mirror during the teenage years.
Cliff’s athletic passion was cycling, riding several races in the U.S. and in Europe while inspiring his family and friends to bike. A year after his diagnosis, he ran a marathon with a friend and one of his sisters. His other hobbies were exploring family genealogy for his big extended family, fishing at Lake Del Valle, hiking and jogging. He will be forever missed. He touched so many lives in countless ways and his spirit will forever be felt by all who were fortunate to know him.
Thank you to the amazing team who took care of Cliff these past few months, especially the staff at Valle Verde Care Home in Dublin, California, Hope Hospice, and the staff of Holy Angels Caregivers who worked with Cliff’s family as his caregiver when he was no longer safe at home.