Clinton Renard Johnson, 66, born in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Aug. 12, 1956, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home in Livermore, on Nov. 16, 2022.
Clint was the youngest son of nine children (two adopted) of the late Staff Sr. and Beatrice Johnson. He is predeceased by his brothers, William, Lionel, and Ricky; and his sisters, Charlotte and Ann.
He grew up in his hometown, a rising basketball star, and gained respect and attention from those far and wide. While attending Leavenworth High School, he excelled in basketball and track, where he holds records and was eventually inducted into the LHS Hall of Fame for basketball.
As the first four-year starter for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program from ’74 to ‘78, Clint would go on to set records, and he and his 1978 team reside in the Hall of Fame. His coaches described him as a leader by example, humble, and a tenacious player.
After college, he went on to seize an opportunity to play professionally in the Netherlands for Donar, who described him as ‘the best jumper’ they ever had and the ‘top scorer on the team.’ He settled in California to start a family, working in the car business until his passing, and he also took on photography, web design, and other artistic endeavors.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, the ‘cool’ uncle the family admired, a loving soul, known for his quick-witted one-liners and whose guidance was the foundation for our family and those around us. He leaves behind his two children, Clinton (Nick) and Cerena; and two he loved as his own, Tonya and Shay; as well as two grandsons, Malcolm and Bryson.
Memorial services and celebration will be held in Leavenworth, Kansas, with details to follow. To learn more about donations, services, and his life, visit bit.ly/3FudW0a.