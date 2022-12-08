OBIT - Clinton Johnson.jpg

Clinton Renard Johnson, 66, born in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Aug. 12, 1956, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home in Livermore, on Nov. 16, 2022.

Clint was the youngest son of nine children (two adopted) of the late Staff Sr. and Beatrice Johnson. He is predeceased by his brothers, William, Lionel, and Ricky; and his sisters, Charlotte and Ann.