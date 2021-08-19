Cody was born in Berkeley, California and grew up in Livermore. He attended Peppertree Nursery School, Marylin Avenue Elementary, Junction Avenue and Granada High Schools, graduating in 2014 from Del Valle High School.
He played three years with Livermore Valley Hockey and T-Ball for Livermore Little League. He wrestled and played football for Granada High School. Cody played several musical instruments including the cello, guitar, tuba and drums and helped his grandpa with all sorts of projects as a young boy. He later worked in restaurants and drove a forklift, working as a material handler in a busy machine shop.
Cody was an old soul, and he loved making people laugh. He enjoyed music, concerts, photography, filming, history and science. He loved good food and enjoyed cooking. Cody loved riding his bike; skateboarding; hanging out with his friends; camping; swimming; Hawaii; boogie boarding; grandpa time; video games; movies; football and baseball games. He especially loved being a big brother and he loved his dogs. He was an avid writer and an amazingly talented artist, having a real fascination with city life.
Cody loved his blended, extended family and close friends unconditionally.
He is survived by his sister, Kiana Crutcher; his best friend Kyle Hasen; mother Sheila Mulligan Salsedo; father Jeffery Hendrickson; and Heather Nemanick; stepfathers Bobby Crutcher; and Rod Salsedo; grandparents Dianne and Winston Andrews; John and Evelyn Mulligan (Jr); Luella Crutcher; Andrew and Joann Salsedo; great-grandmother Joan Cuellar; Aunts Cheryl; Christina; Misty; Shauna; and Shirley; uncles John; Steve; Eddie; Mike; Tony; Matt; and Gabriel; first cousins Dillan; Elizabeth; Oliver; Mark; Charlotte; Piper; Matthew; Gabriel Jr.; and Victoria.
Cody was preceded in death by grandparents Vicki Hendrickson; and Bob Crutcher Sr; great- grandfather Johnny Cuellar; and aunt Candice Hendrickson.
Cody Lee Hendrickson died in San Francisco, California at 25 years young. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, his authentic heart and infectious laugh. He loved and was loved so passionately. Cody is free at last and will be missed forever.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore. Viewing and visitation begins at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cody’s name to CityTeam of Oakland, 722 Washington St., Oakland, California, 94607, would be appreciated.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Hendrickson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.