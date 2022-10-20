Coleen Louise Beers Escovedo received her angel wings, as she passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Oct. 10, 2022 with her husband Manuel by her side after a 6 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer that she fought fiercely until her last breath. Coleen was 70 years and 7 days old, having celebrated her birthday with her loving family just one week prior to her passing.

Coleen was born Oct. 3, 1952 to Charles and Doris Beers in Columbus, Ohio. With her older sister Sandra, the family lived in numerous Air Force base cities including Biloxi, Mississippi, before settling in Richmond, California to be near her grandparents, William & Rosena (Ziegler) Aichele, who played a big part in her life. When she was five years old, Coleen’s family left Richmond to settle on Verona Avenue in Hayward, California, where her younger sister Shelley joined the family. Coleen attended Brinkiwitz, Eden Gardens, Rancho Arroyo and finally Mt. Eden High School, where during her junior year in biology class, she met her soulmate, Manuel. Coleen and Manuel wed on Aug. 11, 1973, her father’s birthdate. After they married, they lived for a short time in San Leandro before buying their first home in Fremont, where they welcomed their daughter Melissa. In 1980, they moved to Livermore, where they welcomed their son Phillip.