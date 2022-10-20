Coleen Louise Beers Escovedo received her angel wings, as she passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Oct. 10, 2022 with her husband Manuel by her side after a 6 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer that she fought fiercely until her last breath. Coleen was 70 years and 7 days old, having celebrated her birthday with her loving family just one week prior to her passing.
Coleen was born Oct. 3, 1952 to Charles and Doris Beers in Columbus, Ohio. With her older sister Sandra, the family lived in numerous Air Force base cities including Biloxi, Mississippi, before settling in Richmond, California to be near her grandparents, William & Rosena (Ziegler) Aichele, who played a big part in her life. When she was five years old, Coleen’s family left Richmond to settle on Verona Avenue in Hayward, California, where her younger sister Shelley joined the family. Coleen attended Brinkiwitz, Eden Gardens, Rancho Arroyo and finally Mt. Eden High School, where during her junior year in biology class, she met her soulmate, Manuel. Coleen and Manuel wed on Aug. 11, 1973, her father’s birthdate. After they married, they lived for a short time in San Leandro before buying their first home in Fremont, where they welcomed their daughter Melissa. In 1980, they moved to Livermore, where they welcomed their son Phillip.
Throughout high school and while attending Chabot Junior College, Coleen worked at the local Jack in the Box until she started her banking career at Bank of America in 1971. At BofA, she rose from being a bank teller to operations manager at numerous banking centers throughout the East Bay Area, including opening the Blackhawk banking center before settling into the Livermore branch on Railroad Avenue. After a short stint at RPM Mortgage in Pleasanton, Coleen returned to Bank of America, retiring in 2014.
Coleen loved to live life to its fullest. Family was her top priority, along with many different groups of friends who she loved and cared for dearly. Coleen enjoyed sports, reading, watching Hallmark movies, scrapbooking, crafting and baking cookies, including her famous snickerdoodles, for family and friends. Coleen was a great planner and traveler of many trips and cruises seeing the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean and Hawaii. She also enjoyed going to Disneyland, a place she used to frequent with her parents as a child and grew to love visiting with her children, grandchildren and friends. In recent years, Coleen enjoyed researching her ancestry where she reconnected with many cousins from all over the country.
Coleen is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Manuel David Escovedo Jr.; her children, Melissa Dawn Escovedo and Phillip Ramon (Nicole) Escovedo. She was a loving Grammie to Emily Rose and Makenna Marie Couch and loving Grandma to Jaxton Manuel and Maverick Anthony. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandra Dyer and Shelley (Steve) Warner; father in-law Manuel Escovedo Sr.; her loving sister in-laws and brother in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Doris Beers; and her mother in-law Virginia Escovedo.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Coleen’s name to Hope Hospice and Health Services in Dublin, California (hopehospice.com), whose care she was under during her final months until the end.