Constance (Connie) A. Baldonado, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, almost eight months to the date of her husband Reyes (Ray) O. Baldonado’s death on March 14, 2021.
Connie was born in Waukegan, Illinois on July 29, 1944. While still a young girl, Connie’s family moved to Livermore, California where she graduated from Livermore High School in 1962. Connie worked for a period as a hair stylist and then for many years in banking. Beautiful, smart, fun-loving, petite but strong-willed, from the moment they met, Connie won the heart of her soul mate, Ray. They married in 1977 and made Livermore their home where Ray worked and retired from Sandia National Laboratories.
Both were incredibly talented and creative artists. Ray was well-known for his skillful carving of gourds into amazing shapes and figures. While Connie crafted exquisite quilts utilizing her keen eye for color and unique pattern combinations. Traveling was a shared passion, especially with friends and family. They traveled all around the world, but Hawaii held a special place in their hearts. They loved hot air ballooning and returned to Ray’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico to participate in the Annual Balloon Fiesta whenever possible.
During their travels, Connie sought additions for her various collections. Most notable was her famous assortment of nativity scenes, many of which were displayed year-round. As active members in the Livermore community, Ray and Connie could always be relied upon to volunteer for fundraising events including those sponsored by Sandia National Laboratories, the Amador Valley Lion’s Club and St. Charles Catholic Church.
In 2017, Ray and Connie moved to New Mexico to embark on a new phase of their lives being close with family members and friends residing there. No matter the location, being with one another was what mattered most to them both. Connie will be missed by all who loved her. But there is solace in knowing that she and her beloved Ray are together again. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert K. Brenton, and Marie J. Brenton, as well as her husband, Ray O. Baldonado. She is survived by sister Patricia Ocheltree and husband, Dan; sister Janice Ammendolia and husband, Anthony, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends. A joint burial service and celebration of life for Connie and Ray is planned for early next year in Livermore, California.