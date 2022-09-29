Constance (Connie) Logsdon

The most patient, loving person one could ever know was Connie Logsdon.
The most patient, loving person one could ever know was Connie Logsdon.
Connie was born in Willow Brook, California to her loving parents Daniel B. Smith and
Clara Sabo Smith. The family moved to Oakland, California when her father took a job as a riveter on the Golden Gate Bridge.
The family moved to Walnut Creek when Connie was in high school. There, she met the love of her life, Ken. The had a romance that lasted nearly 65 years. They dreamed of having six children which they did!
Ken and Connie moved to Livermore and Ken opened a music store with his friend, Sid Reis. Livermore became the permanent home for the family.
Ken was a working musician and a dental technician. Connie held down the household and raised her children with an iron hand in a velvet glove.
She became involved in the mother’s club at St. Michael School and was an active member in the parish. In later years, she became a member of St. Charles Borromeo in Livermore.
When the children had become mostly grown, she decided to re-enter the work force. She started working at the Salvation Army Thrift shop in Livermore before she took a job at the Veterans Medical Center in Livermore.
Connie was well known for her infectious laugh which was endearing to everyone who knew her. Spending time with her family was her favorite pastime.
Connie is survived by her brother, Daniel B. Smith II, five of her six children Catherine (Katie) Harding (Chuck), Laura Kraft (Larry), Timothy (Heather), Vincent (Stacy) and Dennis; grandchildren Melinda Harding Miron, Nicholas Kraft, Zara Harding, Christina Kraft Hanobeck, Luke Logsdon, Charlotte Logsdon Bracken, Sarah Logsdon, Chloe Logsdon, Clara Logsdon, Connor Logsdon and eleven great- grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Clara, adoring husband Ken Logsdon (he always referred to her as “Sweetheart Connie”), son Andrew Logsdon, grandsons Christopher Harding, Andrew T. Logsdon and great-grandson, Kieran Harding.
Services including a rosary, Mass of Christian burial and interment at San Joaquin National Cemetery are pending for the first week in October. For information contact Callaghan Mortuary at 925-492-7500.
